Guwahati Municipal Corporation initiates door-to-door tax collection in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a bid to increase the realization of property taxes in the city, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has initiated a new initiative of door-to-door tax collection. This step will enable citizens to pay their property taxes from the comfort of their homes.

Home Tax Collectors from the GMC will now visit the households and collect the pending taxes. These collectors are women from local self-help groups appointed for the duty by the GMC. Citizens will be able to pay the pending taxes through POS machines carried by these collectors.

GMC also announced the deadline for the payment of property taxes as March 31. Citizens can also pay their taxes via gmcpropertytax.com or at the nearest GMC revenue office or collection point.

