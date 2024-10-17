Guwahati Municipal Corporation Intervenes in Lakhimijan-Miajaan Controversy

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A dispute started when the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) took down a signboard, sparking a controversy over the renaming of the area. The area name known as "Lakhimijan" was changed to "Miajaan" by some individuals, and a signboard was put up with that new name.

A complaint from the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity prompted the GMC to remove the signboard on Tuesday. But Miajaan locals claim that the name of the area, which comes from a man called Miajaan Ali, has been used for a long time. The same organization originally installed the signboard that the GMC removed, according to the locals. The local body of Janakpur claimed that certain people conspired to change the name of the area from Lakhimijan to Miajaan.

Prior to this, the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity had written the Guwahati Mayor, via the GMC Ward No. 41 Councillor, to voice their concerns regarding the naming problem. The letter highlighted Lakhimijan, which acts as a significant canal for the Hatigaon area. It is a small water diversion from the Bahini River that flows via Beltola and other places and ends up opposite the Kali Mandir at Dispur. Following that, the watercourse travels south and enters Lakhimi Nagar at Hatigaon.

Thus, the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity requested the GMC's intervention to settle the problem and avoid anymore misconceptions.

