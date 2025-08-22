Assam: World Mosquito Day marked at Pabhoi TE Model School, Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The World Mosquito Day was observed on Wednesday at Pabhoi TE Model School under Biswanath Chariali BPHC, with a range of awareness and vector control activities organized by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme team and in collaboration with school authorities.

The programme began with an awareness meeting and awareness rally involving students, teachers and health workers. As part of the event, IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) leaflets were distributed among students and local residents to educate them on preventive measures, such as maintaining hygiene and eliminating stagnant water sources. Besides, ‘Insecticide-Treated Bed Net’ demonstration was conducted to promote the use of mosquito nets as an effective protective measure.

The NVBDCP team also carried out blood slide collection for malaria screening, along with a source reduction drive to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites in and around the school premises.

