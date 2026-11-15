Guwahati Municipal Corporation Reviews Civic Projects at 68th Mayor-in-Council Meet

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) reviewed ongoing developmental activities, civic initiatives and key administrative matters concerning the city at its 68th Mayor-in-Council meeting.

The meeting discussed issues relating to urban infrastructure, sanitation, civic service delivery and ongoing and proposed development projects aimed at improving public amenities and the city's overall functioning.

Discussions focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing initiatives, identifying implementation challenges and strengthening coordination among the departments concerned to improve civic administration.

The meeting also emphasised the need to improve public service delivery and coordinate efforts to address the city's civic requirements, with sustainable urban development remaining a key priority.