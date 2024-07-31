Guwahati Municipality Corporation undertakes fogging operation in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The city of Guwahati has seen an increase in the number of vector-borne diseases, especially Japanese encephalitis, in the last few days. As such, the Guwahati Municipality Corporation (GMC) has initiated fogging operations in the areas that have seen occurrences of such cases.

Previously, the infections of vector-borne diseases like Japanese encephalitis, malaria, dengue, etc. were seen more in the smaller towns and villages of the state. But now, with a large number of under-construction and under-repair projects in the city, a large number of small and large drains have been blocked, causing water stagnation and water logging. These places have become excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which in turn increase the chances of these illnesses.

In view of such a situation, GMC officials and personnel have initiated fogging operations in multiple localities of the city. They are also carrying out fogging in specific locations where there have been cases of Japanese encephalitis at intervals of 48 hours. Alongside, GMC has also undertaken the spraying of larvicide chemicals in drains or any other water bodies that have stagnant water.

While such operations are being carried out only in a very limited number of localities in Guwahati city, a huge majority of the city is still at risk of an outbreak. And a large number of citizens have demanded that similar fogging operations be carried out all across the city to minimise the risk of infections.

