Guwahati: Narangi Army Public School Celebrates UTSAV 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Army Public School, Narangi, concluded its three-day cultural festival UTSAV 2025 with a grand finale at the MP Hall in Narangi Cantonment, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

The closing ceremony was attended by chief guest Maj. Gen. A. K. Sharma, VSM, and Guest of Honour Brig. Harjot Singh, along with school authorities, parents and students. The event featured cultural performances, an award ceremony recognizing student achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities, and the presentation of the school’s annual report highlighting academic results and institutional initiatives.

The evening’s highlight was a stage presentation titled “Maryada Purushottam – An Epitome of Virtue”, performed by students and teachers, depicting the ideals of Lord Rama. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem.

