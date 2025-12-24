ASPTA submits memo to CM, Education Minister over retired teachers’ issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, demanding the immediate resolution of problems being faced by retired primary school teachers over grade pay issues.

According to ASPTA, graduate-trained primary school teachers were granted a grade pay of Rs 8,700 under the Seventh Pay Commission. However, the Anomaly Redressal Committee later unjustly downgraded the grade pay to Rs 7,400. Importantly, no instruction was issued at the time to recover the grade pay already drawn.

For the past seven years, primary teachers who retired during this period have been receiving pensions calculated on the basis of the Rs 8,700 grade pay. ASPTA alleged that the Directorate of Pension, from August 2025 onwards, suddenly created a situation in which retired graduate-trained primary teachers were being asked to refund the grade pay they had lawfully received, despite there being no specific order from the Finance Department to that effect.

