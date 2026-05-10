Guwahati: National Panchayat Awards 2025; Assam bags three major honours

STAFF REORTER

GUWAHATI: Panchayats from the North East have delivered an impressive performance at the National Panchayat Awards 2025, announced by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, with Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Sikkim earning national recognition across multiple categories.

A total of 42 Panchayats from 17 States and Union Territories have been selected for this year's awards, which celebrate excellence in rural governance, sustainable development, sanitation, infrastructure, and grassroots leadership. The award distribution ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 3.

Among the North Eastern states, Assam emerged as one of the top performers, securing three prestigious national honours.

New Napam Gaon Panchayat, Sonitpur district was adjudged the Best Village Panchayat in the country under the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025, winning a cash prize of Rs 1.5 crore.

In another major achievement for the state, Jumarmur Gaon Panchayat, Nagaon secured second rank in the Clean and Green Panchayat category under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar 2025.

Adding to Assam's success, Hoogrijan Gaon Panchayat, Dibrugarh also secured second rank in the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure category.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Assam's villages are scripting a new story of progress and pride.

From sustainability to self-reliant infrastructure, our gaon panchayats are earning national recognition for grassroots transformation.

Congratulations to New Nopam, Jumurmur and Hugrijan for bringing glory to Assam on the national stage."

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