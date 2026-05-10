Assam Leaps 15 Ranks in National School Education Index, Climbs from 27th to 12th in PGI 2.0

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has registered one of the most remarkable improvements in school education performance across India, climbing from 27th to 12th position in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 for 2024–25, as released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The state improved its composite score from 511.5 in 2023–24 to 593.6 in 2024–25, gaining an impressive 82.1 points in a single year. With this jump, Assam moved from the Akanshi-2 to the Prachesta-3 grade, marking one of the biggest improvements among all states and union territories.

This 15-rank leap places Assam firmly in the top third of India’s 36 states and UTs, surpassing several traditionally stronger performers, including Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, the report said.

A major highlight of Assam’s performance was in governance processes, where the state scored 85.3 out of 130 and secured a Uttam-3 grade—the highest level attained nationally in this domain. Assam is now among only four states/UTs in the country, alongside Chandigarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, to achieve this distinction.

The governance processes domain evaluates parameters such as digital attendance systems, timely fund release, the mainstreaming of out-of-school children, and the adoption of the Vidyanjali portal, indicating Assam’s strong push toward technology-driven and accountable school administration.

In the access domain, Assam scored 55.4 out of 80, earning a Uttam-3 grade, indicating healthy enrolment, retention, and student transition rates. The state also maintained strong performance in equity, scoring 227.7 out of 260 with an Uttam-1 grade, showcasing continued commitment to inclusive education across gender, social, and regional categories.

The state made progress in Infrastructure & Facilities as well, scoring 92 out of 190 and achieving Prachesta-2 grade, driven by improvements in ICT labs, smart classrooms, sanitation, drinking water, health services, and midday meal delivery.

In Learning Outcomes & Quality, Assam secured 79.4 out of 240 with a Prachesta-3 grade. While the score remains a mid-tier performance nationally, officials believe improvements in governance and infrastructure will gradually translate into better academic outcomes in future assessment cycles.

However, teacher education & training remains an area requiring further attention. Assam scored 53.8 out of 100 in this domain, placing it in the Prachesta-1 grade, highlighting the need for stronger teacher qualifications and professional development initiatives.

Officials attributed the state’s success to the combined efforts of teachers, students, education officials, and policymakers committed to strengthening school education under the framework of NEP 2020.

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