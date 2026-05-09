Kuruwabahi pays tribute to Kamaleswar Rajkhowa on 20th death anniversary; Nyas Award presented

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 20th death anniversary of prominent communist leader and one of the chief architects of modern Kuruwabahi, Kamaleswar Rajkhowa, was observed with solemnity on May 5 at Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School. The memorial meeting, organized by the Kamaleswar Rajkhowa Foundation, also featured the presentation ceremony of the Foundation's Nyas Award.

During the event, veteran theatre artist, cultural activist, and leading figure of the women's movement in Kuruwabahi, Reena Bora, was specially felicitated by the foundation for her significant contributions to the social and cultural upliftment of the region.

As part of the Foundation's annual initiative to preserve the ideals of the Late Rajkhowa among the younger generation, this year's Kamaleswar Rajkhowa Foundation Nyas Award was presented to Anwesha Bora, the student who secured the highest marks at Kuruwabahi Higher Secondary School.

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