Guwahati: Newlyweds Found Dead in Sonapur, Police Launch Investigation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A newly married couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Jyotinagar, Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The deceased, identified as Suraj Tumung and Mallika Tumung, had married eight months ago. Their bodies were found around 6.30 pm. While Suraj's family claimed that both died by suicide on the day of Lakshmi Puja, Mallika's family rejected the claim and alleged that she had faced physical and mental harassment after marriage.

According to preliminary information, Suraj's body was found hanging, while Mallika's body lay on the floor. Sonapur police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A forensic team from Guwahati also examined the scene and collected preliminary evidence. The bodies were later sent to Guwahati for post-mortem examinations.

Mallika, 27, was from Patarkuchi in Sonapur, while Suraj belonged to Jyotinagar. Her family ruled out suicide and demanded a thorough investigation, alleging that she had been subjected to abuse since the marriage. Relatives also alleged that journalists who reached the spot were prevented from gathering information.

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