NFR Launches Awareness Drive on Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) organised an awareness programme on noise-induced hearing loss at the New Guwahati Diesel Loco Shed to promote hearing health among railway personnel.

Held on the occasion of World Audiologist Day, the programme focused on early detection, preventive measures and timely medical intervention. Around 20 personnel from the Mechanical and Electrical departments, including senior officials, technicians and loco pilots, participated.

Audiologist Anirban Sarkar of Central Hospital, Maligaon, explained the causes, risks and prevention of noise-induced hearing loss, while Senior Divisional Medical Officer (ENT) Dr Ruby Doley addressed participants' queries and provided guidance on hearing conservation. Additional Chief Medical Superintendent Dr P. Deb Barman was also present. Participants were informed about the Audiology and ENT services available at Central Hospital, Maligaon and encouraged to seek timely medical assessment to prevent potential hearing loss, a press release said.

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