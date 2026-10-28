Guwahati Hotel Shootout: SIT Formed, Police Suspect Property Dispute

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the sensational shooting incident at a hotel here on Monday evening that claimed the lives of five individuals.

To be led by joint commissioner of Guwahati Police Ankur Jain, the SIT will have deputy commissioner of police (central) Shambhavi Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Dr Debajit Nath, additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Viku Achumi, Paltan Bazar Police Station officer-in-charge inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan, and sub-inspector Abinash Das of Paltan Bazar Police Station as members.

The SIT will undertake a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including examination of forensic evidence, statements of witnesses, the circumstances leading to the firing and all other relevant aspects of the case.

In the sensational shooting incident that rocked the city, one Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), originally from Dibrugarh and presently residing in Sawkuchi area of the city, opened fire at Hotel Bilas Inn around 9 pm on Monday and shot dead five persons, besides seriously injuring another.

The police have identified the dead as Bhudev Bharali (65), resident of Barpeta, Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39), Rinika Kashyap (30), all residents of Nabin Nagar, Guwahati, and Narayan Das (48), resident of Barpeta.

Helena was the sister of Bhudev, while Debarshi was Helena's son and Rinika was her daughter-in-law. Narayan used to work at their home.

Satyendra Pathak (43) of Barpeta, who is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), is the driver of the Bharali family.

According to the police, Paltan Bazar Police Station received an information around 9 pm regarding multiple gunshots fired at Hotel Bilas Inn, following which police teams immediately rushed to the location.

Upon reaching the spot, four persons were found dead inside the hotel reception area, while two others were found injured on the approach road. The injured were immediately shifted to GMCH, where one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The police said initial investigation indicates that the incident arose out of a dispute relating to the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn.

The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025 at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities.

A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday evening to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six persons.

The accused was subsequently traced to the Basistha Police Station area, taken into police custody, and is being currently interrogated.

The pistol used in the offence and seized by the police is reportedly registered in Nagaland.

The police said the scene of occurrence has been secured, and teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were engaged for scientific examination and evidence collection.

Several empty cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 calibre were recovered and seized.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also Read: New Local Toll Pass for Vehicles Within 20 km of Fee Plazas from November 1