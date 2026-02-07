Guwahati: Night-time traffic curbs imposed on cycle factory–Barsapara road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Traffic movement along the Cycle Factory Junction–Barsapara Tiniali stretch on the Guwahati–Garbhanga Road will remain restricted during night hours due to the ongoing construction of the flyover at Cycle Factory Junction and its extension up to Lalganesh Market. According to a traffic advisory issued by the authorities, vehicular movement will be restricted from 11 PM to 5 AM from Cycle Factory Tiniali to Barsapara Tiniali until the completion of the construction work. The restriction has been imposed in the interest of public safety and to facilitate smooth execution of the flyover project. Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch during the restricted hours and follow the designated diversion routes. Vehicles coming from the Arya Nagar/Birubari side will be diverted at Cycle Factory Junction via F.A. Road towards Mora Bharalu Road, Ambari Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road. Similarly, vehicles approaching from the Lalganesh side will be diverted at Barsapara Tiniali via Kula Basumatary Road (ACA Stadium–Barsapara Road) towards Mora Bharalu Road, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Road, Dhirenpara Tiniali and A.K. Dev Road. In case of emergencies, the PWRD will ensure smooth movement of ambulances and fire tenders through the affected area. The decision was taken during a special District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held on February 6, 2026, chaired by the Chairman, DRSC and District Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District, with participation from all stakeholders. Authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation to ensure safety and timely completion of the flyover project.

