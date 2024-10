Staff reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station has made a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics, arresting Dimbeswar Roy of Haripur after a search of his autorickshaw (AS01EC2308) yielded 4 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 8.61 grams and 58 empty vials with traces of suspected heroin

The police have initiated legal action against Roy.

Also Read: Guwahati: STF Assam Apprehends Narcotics Peddler

Also Watch: