Guwahati: North East Social Work Conclave 2026 held at KKHSOU

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The second North East Social Work Conclave 2026 was held at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Guwahati, on Friday. Organized by the Indian Awaz Foundation in partnership with KKHSOU, the day-long conclave brought together academicians, development professionals, government officials, NGOs, CSR leaders and students to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in social work in the Northeast.

The conclave began with a welcome address by Indian Awaz Foundation founder Md. Nazim Ahmed, followed by the inaugural address by KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, who highlighted the role of universities in community development and social work education. Two panel discussions focused on career pathways for professional social workers and on new-age NGOs and CSR partnerships.

Keynote sessions, special addresses, and presentations by NGOs and government departments were also held. The conclave concluded with a Vision 2030 roadmap for building a Northeast Professional Social Work Network, along with felicitation and networking sessions.

