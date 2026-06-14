Railway Protection Force (RPF) Seizes Drugs, Illicit Liquor; Rescues Eight Minors Across NFR Zone

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted a series of operations between June 9 and 10, detecting 19 cases and achieving significant success in anti-narcotics enforcement, crime prevention and passenger welfare.

The operations across Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal led to the seizure of 12.666 kg of ganja worth over Rs 6.33 lakh, 279.21 grams of brown sugar valued at more than Rs 55.84 lakh and 155 bottles of illicit liquor worth over Rs 28,000. RPF personnel also recovered three stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 45,000, apprehended seven offenders and rescued eight minors, including five boys and three girls.

In a major breakthrough, RPF personnel, along with GRP and SIB, apprehended one person at Badarpur Railway Station and recovered 279.21 grams of brown sugar. The accused was handed over to the GRP for legal action under the NDPS Act.

RPF personnel also provided timely medical assistance to three passengers at New Jalpaiguri, Araria and Tinsukia railway stations through coordination with railway medical staff and local healthcare facilities.

Officials said the operations reflected the force’s commitment to ensuring railway security and passenger safety across the NFR, a press release said.

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