Guwahati Observes International Yoga Day With Widespread Participation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Various institutions and organisations across Guwahati observed the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with mass yoga sessions and awareness programmes centred on the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

AIIMS Guwahati launched its celebrations on June 20 under the leadership of Executive Director Prof. (Col) Dr Ashok Puranik and Manjusha Puranik. The programme featured a mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol and Yogasana competitions, drawing around 300 participants. On Sunday, faculty members, officers, staff and students joined the observance, which included a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Kolkata and a Common Yoga Protocol session attended by more than 200 participants.

The state BJP celebrated the occasion at its headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, with party president Dilip Saikia leading the programme. Addressing over a hundred party workers, he said yoga had emerged as a global movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a practice that promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters Guwahati and the 1st Battalion at Sonapur organised a mass yoga session under the leadership of Inspector General Sudhir Verma. Family members of martyred personnel also attended the event. Verma highlighted the role of yoga in improving health and strengthening social harmony.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Marks International Yoga Day With Mass Participation Across Northeast