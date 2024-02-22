Minister Pijush Hazarika distributes 60 graphics design units in Guwahati

Guwahati: With the aim of uplifting the Scheduled Castes of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika distributed 60 graphic design units among unemployed members of the community under the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes during an event organised in Janata Bhawan.

Under the initiative of the Assam Secretariat and the Self Help Scheme for SC for the 2023–24 session, sixty youths from the eight constituencies reserved for SC candidates, namely Jagiraod, Dergaon, Dhola, South Abhayapuri, Boko, Raha, Ratabari, and Mangaldai, received these graphics design units. These youths will be able to gain self-sufficiency to design logos, brochures, websites, ads, etc. with these systems, along with the printing of T-shirts, caps, mugs, etc. using these units.

The minister mentioned that the state government is working towards the equal income of all categories of citizens, adding that the constitution has made special provisions for working towards the development of the SC and OBC communities, and the government is taking the necessary steps.

He also mentioned that around 250 Anganwadi centres have been set up in SC majority areas, along with the construction of 52 mini stadiums with an expenditure of Rs 1.7–1.8 crore in SC majority villages of the state. Silimarly, 500 naamghars of these villages received Rs 5 lakh each. He also mentioned the tireless efforts of the Water Resources Department in Morigaon, Majuli, Dhemaji, etc., to mitigate the adverse effects of floods, adding that this step will help in the protection of the SC people residing on the banks of the rivers, who are usually the first to be affected.

Following the distribution of the units, the minister called on the beneficiaries to put the equipment to proper use and move ahead towards supporting their families and communities.

The minister was accompanied by Ratabari MLA Bijoy Malakar, Commissioner-Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Mittal, Director, Directorate of Welfare, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes, Assam Dr. Kulashri Nath, and other departmental officials.

