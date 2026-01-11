Notorious dacoit gang arrested in joint police operation in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A notorious gang of dacoits was apprehended by the police following a coordinated operation in the Hatigaon area of the city. Acting on specific inputs, police from Palashbari, Hajo and Baihata Chariali conducted a joint operation with the assistance of Hatigaon Police, leading to the arrest of four hardened criminals. The arrested dacoits have been identified as Rantu Ali, Majibul Haque, Ridul Ali and Maharam Ali. Police said the accused were involved in multiple criminal cases, including the hijacking of oil tankers, cattle theft, chain snatching and mobile phone theft. After their arrest, the dacoits were formally handed over by Hatigaon Police to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Guwahati: Minor girl gives birth; teen arrested under POCSO Act