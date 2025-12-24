Guwahati: Panbazar Police nab two with suspected heroin in Ushamati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Panbazar Police apprehended two persons during a targeted operation carried out at Ushamati, near the No. 3 Railway Gate, following inputs from a reliable source. During a search at the spot, the police recovered and seized 14 vials of suspected heroin weighing about 21.1 grams, which were concealed inside a black polythene bag. An amount of Rs 420 in cash was also recovered from their possession. The apprehended individuals were identified as Alimon Begum of Kamarpara in Darrang district and Sohid Ali of Purabida in Dhubri district.

