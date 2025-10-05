Tension grips Lakhipur following clash during Durga immersion procession

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In the backdrop of proposed handover of 19 villages of Lakhipur to the neighbouring Dima Hasao district, communal tension gripped Harinagar and Joypur areas of Cachar following an alleged attack during the immersion of goddess Durga on Friday. Demanding arrest of the accused, local residents observed an undeclared bandh in Harinagar and Joypur on Saturday. Local residents alleged that some miscreants started pelting stones on the immersion procession after vehicle unintended hit a person belonging to the other community. They further alleged that Dimasas came out with full preparation and started shouting in support inclusion of these villages in Dima Hasao.

