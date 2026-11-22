STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: The North East India Petroleum Dealers' Association (NEIPDA), Greater Guwahati Unit, has deferred its proposed indefinite strike scheduled to begin at 6 am on November 23 following discussions with senior officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The decision followed a meeting held on November 19 at the Indian Oil AOD State Office in Noonmati, where the association raised several longstanding grievances and operational difficulties faced by petroleum dealers. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) provided clarifications and assurances and agreed to take corrective measures on certain issues.

On the discontinuation of the existing tank truck consortium arrangement involving Maa Filling Station and Changsari Service Station, IOCL agreed to allow Maa Filling Station's tank truck to form a consortium with two new retail outlets - Omkar Filling Station and Biulina Servo Station - as an interim arrangement. IOCL also agreed to seek special approval to reinstate the consortium arrangement with Changsari Service Station within 30 days.

The association also raised concerns over alleged pressure on dealers to lift lubricants beyond their actual requirements. HPCL assured that cases involving advance billing without timely delivery would be examined and resolved. BPCL clarified that it did not process bills unless demand was generated by the respective retail outlets, while IOCL said lubricant billing should be based on actual demand.

On delays in reimbursement of subsidies and Weights and Measures calibration charges, IOCL attributed a temporary disruption in processing claims to the migration of its online portal in March-April 2026. It assured the association that any outstanding claims identified would be coordinated with dealers and field officers and cleared within two to three days. BPCL and HPCL said they were processing calibration reimbursement claims as per prescribed procedures.

The association also complained about alleged high-handedness and unprofessional conduct by certain field officers. All three OMCs assured that complaints could be brought to the attention of senior officials at their divisional and state offices for appropriate intervention.

IOCL separately clarified the adjustment of a Rs 25 lakh security deposit made twice by Maa Filling Station. According to the association, the OMC informed it by email on November 20 that the original deposit had been used against supplies, while the subsequent amount had been adjusted as the retail outlet's security deposit under the applicable SRMP 2018 guidelines.

Regarding the proposed transportation tender for Betkuchi Terminal, IOCL said it would be exclusively for bottom-loading tank trucks. The new tank lorry filling facility, equipped with bottom-loading infrastructure, was under construction and expected to be commissioned by March 2027. The conversion of existing tank trucks from top-loading to bottom-loading would be phased, with both facilities operating initially to avoid disruption to transportation and supply arrangements.

The association also urged the OMCs to implement decisions recorded in previous meetings held in the presence of the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner. The companies assured it that they would honour the earlier resolutions.

In a statement, NEIPDA's Greater Guwahati Unit president Rajib Goswami and general secretary Arup Goswami said the strike had been deferred in the interest of uninterrupted public supply of petroleum products and to allow the grievances to be addressed through dialogue. They clarified that the decision did not mean all issues had been resolved and said the association would monitor the implementation of the assurances within the agreed timelines.

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