Guwahati Police Arrest Five in Gold Theft Racket, Recover 200g of Gold

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested five alleged members of a gold theft racket in Maligaon and recovered around 200 grams of gold, cash worth Rs 1.80 lakh, and a substantial quantity of copper and brass items during a raid led by Jalukbari Police Station's Gosala Outpost in-charge Madhurjya Deuri.

Police identified the accused as Krishna Mahato, suspected to be the mastermind behind the racket, Andeep Das of Jalukbari, Raja Gupta, Sonu Gupta and Pratibha Devi.

According to preliminary information, Pratibha Devi allegedly received stolen items from the other accused and kept the goods at a shop she reportedly operated in the city.

The police team recovered the gold, cash and other metal articles during the operation. Further details about the cases associated with the alleged racket and the investigation were awaited.

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