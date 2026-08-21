Guwahati Police arrest five thieves, scrap dealer in separate operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested four alleged thieves during an operation in the Six Mile area and recovered stolen items including batteries and drilling machines, officials said. A team from Dispur Police Station arrested Fakuruddin Islam, 32, of Dhing; Ananiash Basumatary alias Mithinga, 36, of Dispur; Madan Dorjee, 32, of Jorabat; and Kishur Medhi, 47, of Dispur. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused following the recovery. In a separate operation, a team from Noonmati Police Station arrested alleged thief Manser Ali alias Maju Ali, 27, of Nizarapar, along with scrap dealer Rajesh Poddar, 34, of Begusarai, who was allegedly involved in receiving stolen property. Police recovered a pair of gold bangles, a ceiling fan, electrical wires, drilling and cutting machines and other stolen articles from the suspects at Bamunimaidam. Legal action was initiated against those arrested.

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