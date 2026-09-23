Guwahati Police arrest four suspected drug peddlers, seize heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested four suspected drug peddlers and seized heroin in three separate operations in the city.

A Basistha Police Station team arrested Madan Dorji, 30, of Jorabat, and recovered five cans containing 37 grams of suspected heroin, 55 empty vials and a mobile phone from his possession. Police subsequently busted a suspected hideout following his arrest.

Meanwhile, a Dispur Police Station team arrested Akash Konwar, 18, of Khetri, and Bikash Ali, 25, of Sonapur, at Khanapara and seized 13.6 grams of suspected heroin from them.

In another operation, a Gorchuk Police Station team arrested Raja Prasad Sha of Katabari at Gorchuk and recovered 10 vials containing 12.49 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 3,220 in cash. Legal action was initiated in all three cases.

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