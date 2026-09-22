Guwahati: Police seize 263 grams of heroin at Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station intercepted a Tata dumper truck at Jorabat and recovered 263 grams of heroin concealed in 20 soap boxes. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GC7487, was intercepted during an operation by an East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station.

Police arrested Md Farijuddin, 29, a resident of Moirang in Manipur, in connection with the seizure.

Legal action was initiated and further investigation was underway.

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