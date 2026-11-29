STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazar Police arrested Dipon Passi for allegedly robbing the daily cash collection of a departmental store on Mazar Road near Bora Service in Guwahati on November 26, using an air gun designed to resemble a real pistol.

The robbery took place at Spice Rack while the store was closing for the day. A masked man allegedly threatened the employees with a pistol-like weapon before fleeing with the cash. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Passi after examining CCTV footage and conducting technical analysis.

An Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) said the accused had used a red-and-black scooter, registration number AS01GU6250, to escape. Police seized the scooter, from which he had removed the number plate, along with two air guns, including a Beretta imitation. Officers also recovered the black hoodie, white shoes and red bag allegedly used during the robbery.

Police were also questioning two store employees, identified as Bhaskar Das and Sakil Arman, to establish whether they had any role in the incident. The ADCP clarified that they had not been arrested and that police would take further action if the investigation established their involvement.

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