STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) collects a monthly garbage collection fee of Rs 50 from households across the city. However, the effectiveness of the system has come under scrutiny as residents continue to report garbage piling up along roadsides, narrow bylanes, designated dustbin points and vacant plots.

Residents questioned the civic body's ability to maintain an effective waste management system when a large section of the public continued to dispose of garbage irresponsibly. They alleged that nearly 90 per cent of people still resorted to improper disposal, while only a small section followed the prescribed door-to-door collection system.

The situation has also raised questions about the financial viability of the system and whether the monthly fee is sufficient to meet operational costs when public cooperation remains limited.

Amrit Gogoi, a Beltola resident, questioned the outcome of the monthly collection fee, saying, "The corporation is collecting Rs 50 every month from households, but what is the actual outcome? People continue to throw garbage on roadsides and vacant land. Unless citizens change their habits, no amount of money collected by GMC will solve the problem."

Kunal Kalita of Hengrabari said waste management could not be treated as the sole responsibility of the municipal corporation. He said residents often found it easier to dump garbage at nearby roadsides or dustbin points rather than hand it over to collection staff, defeating the purpose of the door-to-door system.

Nandita Das, a Zoo Road resident, questioned the accountability of both the civic authorities and the public. She said households paying the monthly fee had the right to expect regular waste collection, while residents also had to stop littering public spaces. She called for stricter monitoring and penalties against those violating waste disposal rules.

Residents stressed that collecting monthly fees alone would not ensure a cleaner city unless GMC maintained regular door-to-door collection, monitored service delivery and acted against illegal dumping.

The issue, they said, required cooperation between the civic administration and citizens. While GMC had to ensure efficient collection and disposal, residents also needed to stop using roads, drains, bylanes and vacant plots as dumping grounds.

With Guwahati continuing to face mounting garbage and sanitation concerns, questions remain over whether the Rs 50 monthly collection system is achieving its intended purpose or whether stricter monitoring and greater public accountability are needed.

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