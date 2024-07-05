Manipur Bomb Scare: Police Defuse IED Outside Shop in Ukhrul Bazaar

IMPHAL: A powerful homemade bomb was found in front of a shop, likely placed there as a threat for money. The Manipur police bomb squad safely detonated it at the Ukhrul bazaar in Ukhrul district.

The bomb, which was remote-controlled, was discovered in front of RR Store Grocery Shop at Wino Bazar. The shop is owned by Ramsunder Thakur, who is originally from Bihar.

After receiving the information, the state's bomb experts quickly arrived at the scene. They discovered that the bomb was equipped with an electric detonator, a 1-9 volt battery, a remote control circuit, 800 grams of explosives, and aluminum plates.