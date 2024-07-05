Manipur Bomb Scare: Police Defuse IED Outside Shop in Ukhrul Bazaar

IMPHAL: A powerful homemade bomb was found in front of a shop, likely placed there as a threat for money. The Manipur police bomb squad safely detonated it at the Ukhrul bazaar in Ukhrul district.
The bomb, which was remote-controlled, was discovered in front of RR Store Grocery Shop at Wino Bazar. The shop is owned by Ramsunder Thakur, who is originally from Bihar.
After receiving the information, the state's bomb experts quickly arrived at the scene. They discovered that the bomb was equipped with an electric detonator, a 1-9 volt battery, a remote control circuit, 800 grams of explosives, and aluminum plates.
The bomb, which was found in a public area on Wednesday night, was safely detonated by the bomb disposal squad on Old Jail Jesami Road at around 3:40 pm on Thursday, according to officials.
Meanwhile, several local organizations in Ukhrul district, including the Hunphun VA, All Hunphun Tangs Association, Hunphun Katamnao Long, and Wino Tang, have condemned the bomb threat against the business community.
They stated that planting a bomb in a public place to demand money is an act of terrorism that spreads fear among the public.
These organizations urged the police to quickly find and punish those responsible according to the law.
Earlier, a joint team of security forces and Manipur police arrested 31-year-old Khundrakpam Kiran Singh, believed to be an active member of the banned militant group, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-Pro).
The operation was conducted based on intelligence reports suggesting that valley-based insurgents were attempting to establish a presence along Manipur’s western border.
Singh was apprehended at a hideout in Uchathol, Jiribam District, which shares a border with Cachar district in Assam. His arrest follows months of intelligence gathering and strategic planning by the security forces.
The successful mission underscores the ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb insurgent activities in the region.
According to police sources, Singh is suspected of involvement in various extortion activities within Jiribam District over the past few months, contributing to the insurgent group's funding and operations.
