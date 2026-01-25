Guwahati police arrest two, seize heroin and vehicles in Maligaon raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two persons and seized heroin, cash, vehicles and other items after busting a drug peddling operation in the Maligaon area of Guwahati, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from the Maligaon Outpost under Jalukbari Police Station conducted an operation near Adingiri Kalita Chuk. During the raid, the police apprehended Karan Choudhury, 25, a resident of Pandu Station Colony, on suspicion of selling narcotics.

A search led to the recovery of 10 vials of heroin weighing around 12 grams, along with a bottle containing heroin weighing approximately 18 grams, including the container. Following his interrogation, investigators traced the source of the contraband.

Subsequent searches resulted in the arrest of Sapna Das, 31, who was accused of supplying the drugs for distribution. Police recovered Rs 24,530 in cash, 28 sealed bottles of Buprenorphine Hydrochloride IP, three syringes and 17 mobile phones from her residence.

Two vehicles — a Honda Scooty and a Kia Seltos — were also seized during the operation.

