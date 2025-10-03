Guwahati: Police arrest thieves, recover stolen property in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In separate operations, Guwahati Police apprehended multiple suspects and recovered stolen property, strengthening ongoing efforts against burglary and theft in the city.

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested Moinuddin Ali (23) of Dudhnoi while investigating a burglary case. He was found in possession of a wire cutter and a stolen Oppo mobile phone. Legal action has been initiated against him.

In another operation, Basistha Police Station recovered a stolen Royal Enfield motorcycle (AS01EP5487) at Khanapara. The bike had been reported stolen from Beltola Bazar on September 25. Police are completing due procedures to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

Meanwhile, Dispur Police Station apprehended Diganta Das (47) of Lakshminagar Path, Ganeshpara, who was found with two stolen mobile phones. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him as well.

