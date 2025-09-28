Police bust multiple theft rings in Guwahati, arrest several habitual thieves

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In three separate operations, city police teams have apprehended several habitual thieves and recovered stolen property from different parts of Guwahati.

A team from Gorchuk Police Station apprehended Jakir Hussain (30) of Hajo after receiving a complaint of theft. Stolen items like a drill machine, grinder, plier, iron punch, and 8 kg of electrical wires were recovered from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station tracked down Pintu Khan, also known as Hazarika (48) of Nagaon, who was involved in multiple thefts at weddings. Police also traced the stolen items to a receiver, Aijul Sheikh (30). Two silver coins, a Realme Narzo mobile phone, and the clothes worn during the crime were recovered. Appropriate legal action has also been initiated against both.

Acting on a specific input, Basistha Police further intercepted a truck (AS-01-IC-7691) at Nalapara that was carrying stolen property. Multiple bags of copper scrap, electrical wires, aluminium scrap, scrap iron, and corrugated iron sheets were seized. The accused, identified as Sohidur Islam (30) of Nalbari and Meban Laraplamg Lyngdoh (31) of Jowai, were apprehended. Legal action has also been initiated in this case.

