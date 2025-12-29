Pan KV Maligaon Alumni Meet Celebrates Legacy with Global Reunion

Guwahati: The Pan Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Alumni Association orchestrated a spectacular Alumni Meet, uniting former students from across India and abroad in a nostalgic celebration of shared memories and enduring school bonds.

The event unfolded with a heartfelt registration process, where mementos were presented to alumni, fostering an immediate sense of camaraderie. Dignitaries included Chief Guest Shri Veer Bhadra Vishwakarma, Additional General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, and Guest of Honour Shri Kanja Lochan Pathak, Principal of KV Maligaon, alongside revered former teachers and family members. Felicitations and a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony marked the auspicious start.

Shri Angshuman Dey, President of the Alumni Association, opened with a warm welcome address, extending greetings to all attendees. Principal Pathak and Chief Guest Vishwakarma delivered inspiring speeches, commending the alumni for their unwavering connection to the alma mater and their role in upholding its legacy.

Ms. Ruma Chakraborty, Secretary, outlined the association’s recent initiatives, showcasing efforts to bolster alumni engagement and support the school community. Nostalgic sharing sessions followed, where former teachers and alumni recounted cherished student-day experiences, evoking laughter, tears, and pride. A group photograph preserved these timeless moments.

A solemn homage was paid to late Zubeen Garg and departed teachers and alumni, honouring their invaluable contributions.

The afternoon session gained momentum with Shri Chandrashekhar Azad, Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, inaugurating the cultural programme. Music teacher Shri Manakh Jyoti Das captivated with melodious Bollywood renditions. Principal Pathak enthralled on the harmonica, performing classics by Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and Bollywood hits. Ms. Jubilee Bhattacharjee and her team flawlessly coordinated performances by current and former students.

A highlight was the transparent election for a new 15-member Executive Committee via online and offline voting, supervised by teachers and senior alumni, with results announced at the conclusion.

Under Lt. Col. Sanjib Hazarika (Retd.)’s leadership, the meet ended triumphantly, reinforcing commitments to KV Maligaon’s growth.