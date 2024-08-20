Guwahati Police Arrest ULFA-I Operatives After City Centre Mall Bomb Scare

GUWAHATI: The police have intensified the crackdown on United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) due to bomb threats looming large in Assam.

This has compelled the cops to adopt a proactive approach to mitigate this risk. Amidst a hectic week for Assam police, a cadre of the banned militant outfit along with a linkman were arrested from the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.

The apprehended member has been identified as Pawan Darji, who was caught during an operation carried out by Basistha police based on intelligence inputs.

The search operation came in response to a bomb threat at City Centre Mall on G S Road, which led to the temporary closure of the mall and evacuation of the premises.