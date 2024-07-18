Guwahati Police arrested four suspects in Hatigaon murder case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of Syed Ali, a businessman based in the Hatigoan locality of the city. According to police sources, the victim, Syed Ali, was murdered over business-related clashes, rather than the previously speculated cause of bigamy.

The victim was found dead at his residence in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on Saturday morning. Statements given by the landlord regarding a clash between his two wives created the initial speculation of Bigamy being the cause of the murder. But the police investigation led elsewhere, and four suspects were later arrested from different parts of the city. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Amin, Nazrul Haque, Mojamil Haque, and Ajijur Ali, originally belonging to the Dhubri district.

A special team of police, including the DCP, ADCP, and ACP, arrived at Guwahati's Hatigaon to oversee the investigation into the case on Saturday after the body was recovered and family members alleged foul play in the whole incident.

Meanwhile, Guwahati police took to social media to announce that the case had been solved. They said. "An EGPD team from Hatigaon PS cracked the case of the murder of Saiyed Ali and arrested the accused, Ruhul Amin (19), Mujamil Haque (19), Najrul Hoque (21) and Faijul Ali (19), all from Dhubri. The accused have confessed to having committed the crime and also stealing Rs 92,000 and 1 iPhone from the victim. Further legal action is on."

Also read: Guwahati: Police Detain Four for Questioning in Murder of Raghubendra Gupta Found in Maligaon (sentinelassam.com)