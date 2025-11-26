Guwahati: Police arrested thieves with stolen items

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested five individuals in two separate operations linked to theft and burglary cases under Sonapur and Basistha police stations. In the first case, Sonapur Police launched an operation after a report of theft involving an RRU from a telecom tower site. Officers apprehended three men identified as Edul Ali of Barpeta, Moktur Hussain of Tamulpur and Abdul Basid of Barpeta. During the operation, police seized a Hyundai Verna bearing registration number ML05 AD2294 along with a screwdriver, clamp and plier believed to have been used in the crime. In a separate incident, Basistha Police acted on specific inputs and arrested two alleged repeat offenders linked to ongoing burglary activities. The accused were identified as Sahjahan Ali and Yusuf Ali, both residents of Mukalmua. Police recovered a stolen Exide battery and seized two wrenches and a chisel from their possession.

Also read: Guwahati: Crackdown leads to arrest of several thieves