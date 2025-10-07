Guwahati: Police bust ATM swapping gang; 4 held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, a team from Basistha Police Station successfully busted a gang of ATM card swappers that had been operating across Guwahati. The operation was launched following a tip-off, leading to a swift search in the Lokhra area where four suspects were apprehended.

The arrested individuals were identified as Nashed Khan (35) and Junaid Khan (29) from Mewat, along with Momin Khan (30) and Zahid Khan (32) from Palwal in Haryana. During the raid, police recovered a range of incriminating materials, including ATM-trapping devices, T-type tools, forged Aadhaar cards, counterfeit driving licenses, multiple ATM cards, and a smartphone believed to have been used in their fraudulent activities.

Investigations revealed that the gang operated by targeting unsuspecting citizens at ATMs, pretending to assist them while discreetly swapping their cards to carry out illegal withdrawals. The police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, while further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their network and possible connections to similar offences in other regions.

