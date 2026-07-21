Guwahati

SSB organises financial literacy awareness for SANDIKSHA members in Sonapur

SSB Sonapur organised a financial literacy programme, educating SANDIKSHA members on savings, insurance, pensions and cyber fraud prevention.
SSB
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a financial literacy awareness programme on Sunday under the annual work plan of the SSB Wives Welfare Association, SANDIKSHA.

Held under the guidance of Smt. Vaishali Kaushik, the programme provided members of SANDIKSHA with information on savings, investments, digital transactions, insurance, pension schemes and protection against financial fraud.

ASI (GD) Mahendra Sakia briefed participants on financial benefits, insurance cover, pension, CGEGIS and other welfare schemes available during service and after retirement. The programme also focused on household budget management, government welfare schemes and measures to prevent cyber fraud. Members of SANDIKSHA attended the awareness campaign.

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SSB Sonapur
financial literacy awareness programme
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