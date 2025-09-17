Preparatory meeting held for smooth and peaceful Durga Puja in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A preparatory meeting for the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja was conducted on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, and Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, IPS. The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office. The gathering aimed to address various issues related to the upcoming festivities and ensure seamless coordination among stakeholders for a smooth and peaceful celebration during the ensuing puja in Dima Hasao.

ADC Shhaurya Sharma minutely read the guidelines to all the Durga Puja committee members present and stressed on maintaining law and order preventing any untoward incidents. The District Administration also ordered the committee for an eco-friendly celebration ensuring all preventive measures for any kind of toxic materials that might be harmful for the environment. The discussions covered puja pandal fitness, electrical connection safety, and adherence to Pollution Control Board guidelines. Stressing on the importance of ‘green’ celebrations, advocating for the use of biodegradable products in idol making, ADC Shhaurya Sharma also conveyed that a coordination committee would be constituted for any necessity during the festive celebrative.

Installation of CCTVs was made mandatory for all puja pandals for critical security measures at Puja Pandal sites. It was also communicated that the pandals should also display local emergency numbers for fire services, ambulances, doctors and police outposts. Discussion was also done regarding few aspects such as registration process that may either be online or manual through the SP office for acquiring No Objection Certificates by the puja committees.

