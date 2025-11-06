Guwahati: Police crack theft cases with arrest of 2 in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In two separate operations, teams from Dispur and Basistha Police Stations successfully cracked theft cases within hours, leading to multiple arrests and recoveries. Acting on a theft case, Dispur Police apprehended Rafik Ali of Panjabari red-handed and recovered nine stolen water meters from his possession. Following his confession, police also arrested Inamul Haque of Boragaon, identified as the receiver of the stolen items.

In another swift operation, Basistha Police recovered a stolen Google Pixel 7A mobile phone within six hours of the complaint being lodged. Acting on intelligence, a search was carried out in the Khanapara area, resulting in the arrest of Najim Rahman (29) of Batahguli, Panjabari, a habitual offender involved in multiple theft cases. The stolen device was found in his possession. Legal action has been initiated in both cases.

