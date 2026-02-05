Guwahati Police Crackdown on Syndicates of Thieves across City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police intensified their action against theft-related offences with a series of operations across the city, leading to multiple arrests and recovery of stolen goods from different locations. Separate teams from Dispur and Panbazar police stations carried out intelligence-based investigations that exposed organized theft activities and dismantled criminal networks.

In Dispur, police probing a theft case arrested three youths identified as Lal Biswas of Fakiragram, Ajoy Das of Bamunimaidam and Bishal Biswakarma of Six Mile. During the operation, officers recovered four stolen cooking gas cylinders from their possession. In another operation in the Japorigog area, the same police station apprehended Nazrul Ali and Sunil Choudhary. Searches conducted following their arrest led to the recovery of three ceiling fans and a large quantity of mixed copper wire weighing around 25 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh. Investigators said the items had been stolen from an under-construction building in the locality.

Meanwhile, Panbazar police acted on credible inputs near Railway Gate Number Two and arrested four accused, identified as Ajay Tamang, Jakir Ali, Nasir Uddin and Abhijit Sarkar. Stolen property including steel doors, iron rods weighing about 40 kilograms and tools used for breaking locks were seized from them. Further questioning led police to conduct a follow-up operation in the Sukleswar area, where nine more gang members were arrested. Additional stolen materials, along with weapons such as knives, syringes and other tools, were recovered during the raids.

Police said investigations revealed the involvement of the arrested persons in a wider network engaged in repeated thefts of construction materials and metal items.

Also read: Guwahati: Thieves loot two shops; FIR lodged