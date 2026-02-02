Guwahati: Thieves loot two shops; FIR lodged

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Thieves carried out a daring drive in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati, successfully targeting two shops on the same night and once again challenging the city police. The incidents took place at VR Jewellers, a gold and silver ornament shop, and Shivam Enterprise, a hardware store. The burglars adopted an unusual method to execute the thefts, cutting through the tin sheets and ceilings of both shops to gain entry. At VR Jewellers, they made away with gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 1.5 lakh along with cash. Meanwhile, from Shivam Enterprise, the thieves looted valuable hardware items worth several lakhs of rupees and also took away cash. The entire act of theft at Shivam Enterprise was captured on the shop’s CCTV cameras. However, in the jewellery shop, the burglars removed the CCTV system and hard disk to erase evidence of the crime. Following the incidents, the shop owners lodged an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station, and an investigation was initiated to trace those involved in the thefts.

