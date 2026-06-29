Guwahati Police Dismantle Organised Theft Syndicate, Arrest 31 and Recover Stolen Property

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police carried out a targeted operation in the city and apprehended 31 individuals allegedly linked to an organised theft syndicate involved in repeated property crimes.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Panbazar Police Station launched a coordinated drive aimed at dismantling the network, which was suspected to have been operating across multiple localities in Guwahati. During the operation, the police detained 31 habitual offenders and recovered stolen property from their possession.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the group had been systematically engaged in stealing mobile phones, wallets, electrical wires, copper cables, water meters, ceiling fans and other valuable items from different parts of the city. Authorities believed that the stolen goods were subsequently channelled through illegal scrap dealers to evade detection.

Police stated that the operation was part of an intensified crackdown on organised petty crime networks operating in urban areas. Legal proceedings were initiated against all the accused, while further investigation was underway to identify additional links in the racket and trace the wider supply chain involved in the disposal of stolen goods.

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