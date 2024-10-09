Guwahati Police Focuses on Crime and Security in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Commissioner of Police (CP), Guwahati, held a crucial review meeting on Monday with the top officials, including the joint CP, DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, OCs, and Traffic Inspectors, to discuss key issues related to crime, law and order, and security ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. The meeting aimed to strengthen police facilities in the city and ensure a safe and secure environment for devotees. Important instructions were issued to address concerns and potential threats during the festivities.

