Guwahati Police imposes 2-month ban on public gatherings near Raj Bhawan

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police have clamped down on public activities around Raj Bhawan by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The restrictions, effective from September 3, will remain in force for two months within a 5-kilometre radius of the Governor’s residence.

According to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), all forms of rallies, protests, and public gatherings have been banned in the restricted area. The order also prohibits the use of loudspeakers, fireworks, and any activity that may cause noise pollution. Unauthorized movement and construction-related work near Raj Bhawan have also been barred.

“Raj Bhawan is the official residence of the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, a location of utmost importance requiring heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the smooth functioning of essential government duties,” the order stated.

The police have also clarified that strict penal action will follow in case of violations.

“Any contravention will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act,” the order warned.

Authorities stated that the restrictions are aimed at ensuring public peace and security in the vicinity. Violators will face strict legal action, officials cautioned.

Residents and visitors have been urged to comply with the directives to maintain order and avoid penalties.

