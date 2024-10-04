Guwahati Police Issue Advisory: Permission Required for Puja Pandals in Public Places for Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have issued a fresh advisory for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in the city. As per the guidelines, necessary permission for the construction of puja pandas in public places should be obtained from the police authority. Respective jurisdictional police stations will issue necessary permission. The Durga Puja Committees are asked to cooperate with local administration and police to ensure all safety and security measures. A medical team, including doctors, to handle any emergency should be kept ready. Separate entry/exit barricades for males should be set up.

Proper installation of CCTV cameras should be ensured in and around the pandal for surveillance, in consultation with the police. A 24x7 help desk at the pandal to assist visitors should be set up.

A fitness certificate for the pandals, including electrical fittings and sound systems should be ensured. Prioritize the public safety should be prioritized.

The rules for loudspeaker use and noise pollution should be followed. Volume should be within permissible limits and restricted to designated hours (loudspeaker, public address system, or any other noise source being used shall not exceed 55 dB (A) from 6 AM to 10pm and 45 dB (A) from 10am to 6pm). The police should be notified in advance if any VIP or high-risk dignitary is expected at the puja and follow all security instructions. Violation of any rules or regulations by any person shall reflect directly on the concerned puja committees.

The senior members of the puja committees should control revellers/devotees particularly youngsters, from doing any improper activity. Members who cannot be controlled should be kept away from the procession.

The committees are asked to refrain from forcefully collection of donations or actions, as it is illegal. Puja Pandals should not be set upon any public thoroughfare. Processions or gatherings without securing proper permissions should not be organized. Any actions that may disturb public harmony or hurt the sentiments of different communities should be avoided. Only devotional songs should be played during the immersion of idols.

