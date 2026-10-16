Guwahati Police Launch Zero-Tolerance Drive to Ensure Safe Durga Puja Celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Durga Puja festivities approaching, Guwahati Police, in coordination with the Transport Department, have intensified nakka checking across the city, adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards drunk driving, dangerous driving and other traffic violations to prevent road accidents and ensure safe celebrations.

The enforcement drive involves surprise checks at different locations across Guwahati, with officials warning that no area will be exempt from surveillance. Teams will be deployed at changing locations to identify violators and take immediate action against those endangering the lives of other road users.

"Our aim is to ensure that there are no road accidents in the city during the festive period and that everyone can celebrate Durga Puja safely. We are conducting surprise checks across Guwahati, and our teams will be present at different locations. People should not assume that they will not be checked on a particular road," an enforcement official said.

Authorities have warned of strict action against public intoxication and driving under the influence of alcohol. Motorists have been urged not to drink and drive or indulge in dangerous stunts on public roads. Two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers must wear helmets, while seatbelt compliance and over-speeding are also under close surveillance.

The intensified enforcement comes at a time when festive shopping, pandal visits and late-night movement are expected to increase traffic pressure across the city. Officials have appealed to commuters to follow traffic rules, avoid rash driving and cooperate with checking teams. A senior citizen welcomed the initiative, saying, "During festivals, roads become crowded and many people drive carelessly. Strict checking is necessary to protect pedestrians, elderly people and children."

Another city resident said, "People should understand that road safety is everyone's responsibility. One person's decision to drink and drive can put many innocent lives at risk. Police action is necessary, but public cooperation is equally important."

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