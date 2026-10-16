Meghalaya: VPP questions govt over delay in DGP appointment proposal

SHILLONG: The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday questioned the Meghalaya government's alleged delay in submitting a proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of the state's Director General of Police (DGP), seeking clarity on the status of the selection process.

VPP spokesperson A.W. Rani urged the National People's Party (NPP)-led government to explain the steps taken to comply with the prescribed procedure for appointing the state's police chief, particularly in view of the approaching end of the incumbent DGP's extended tenure.

The party claimed that the UPSC had written to the state government in September, informing it that the proposal for the appointment of the DGP was still awaited and calling for compliance with the Supreme Court's directions governing the selection of police chiefs.

Rani questioned why the government had allegedly failed to initiate or complete the necessary formalities despite the commission's communication.

"It raises a fundamental question as to why the Meghalaya government has failed to take the necessary steps despite repeated communications from the UPSC," Rani said.

The VPP sought details of the correspondence between the state government and the commission, along with information on the measures taken to prepare and submit the proposal. It also asked the government to clarify the reasons for the alleged delay.

The controversy centres on the process for selecting a regular police chief in accordance with the established procedure, which involves the preparation of a panel of eligible officers for consideration by the UPSC.

The issue has gained significance as Meghalaya approaches the end of the extended tenure of its current DGP, Idashisha Nongrang.

Nongrang was appointed to the post for a two-year term beginning May 20, 2024, and ending May 19, 2026. The Centre subsequently approved a six-month extension of her service, allowing her to continue in office until November 19, 2026.

With the extended tenure nearing its end, the VPP has sought clarity on whether the necessary steps have been taken to ensure a timely appointment and avoid uncertainty over the state's police leadership.

The party's demand has placed the government's handling of the appointment procedure under scrutiny, particularly regarding the timeline for submitting the proposal to the UPSC.

However, the allegations of delay and the details of the commission's communication cited by the VPP were not independently established in the information available. (IANS)

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