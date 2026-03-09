Guwahati Police Nab Nine Suspected Thieves in Dispur and Basistha Operations
City police in Guwahati arrested nine suspected thieves in two separate operations carried out by teams from Dispur and Basistha police stations, recovering a range of stolen goods in the process.
Also Read: Guwahati: Four bike lifters held with 3 stolen motorcycles
In the first operation, personnel from Dispur Police Station intercepted two individuals in the Six Mile area who were found in possession of suspected stolen articles.
The two were identified as Jakir Hussain of Nagarbera and Rohid Ali of Six Mile. Both were detained, the recovered items were seized, and legal proceedings were initiated against them.
Acting on credible intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a separate operation and apprehended seven individuals allegedly involved in theft.
The accused were identified as Mangal Urang (19), Rahen Badsah Islam (20), Bijay Rahang (26), Hasan Ali (29), Sapon Roy (28), Rakib Ali (26), and Mohammad Abul Hussain (26).
.
Police recovered a range of items from their possession, including a water motor pump, five iron pipes, a dumper vehicle gearbox cover, a Vivo mobile handset, two copper wires measuring approximately nine feet, and a Hero Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS01EY0641.
Legal action has been initiated against all seven individuals